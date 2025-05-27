Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) is above average at 16.79x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DECK is 149.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DECK on May 27, 2025 was 3.47M shares.

DECK) stock’s latest price update

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.28 in comparison to its previous close of 101.05, however, the company has experienced a -16.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-05-25 that The U.S. stock market has hit a rough patch. While there’s been a lot of volatility, the S&P 500 lost 0.7% in 2025 through May 22.

DECK’s Market Performance

DECK’s stock has fallen by -16.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.56% and a quarterly drop of -25.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.67% for Deckers Outdoor Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.50% for DECK’s stock, with a -32.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DECK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DECK stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DECK by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DECK in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $120 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to DECK, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on May 23rd of the current year.

DECK Trading at -7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.26%, as shares sank -2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DECK fell by -16.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.20. In addition, Deckers Outdoor Corp saw -47.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DECK starting from Ibrahim Maha Saleh, who sale 300 shares at the price of $134.48 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, Ibrahim Maha Saleh now owns 10,388 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp, valued at $40,344 using the latest closing price.

Ibrahim Maha Saleh, the Director of Deckers Outdoor Corp, proposed sale 300 shares at $134.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that Ibrahim Maha Saleh is holding shares at $40,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deckers Outdoor Corp stands at 0.24. Equity return is now at value 41.82, with 28.27 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.32 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.