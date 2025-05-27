Daktronics Inc (DAKT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Daktronics Inc (DAKT) has seen a 1.82% increase in the past week, with a 23.43% gain in the past month, and a -0.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for DAKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.24% for DAKT’s stock, with a 6.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Daktronics Inc (NASDAQ: DAKT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DAKT is also noteworthy at 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DAKT is 44.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.88% of that float. The average trading volume of DAKT on May 27, 2025 was 443.02K shares.

DAKT) stock’s latest price update

Daktronics Inc (NASDAQ: DAKT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.44relation to previous closing price of 15.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.82% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that BROOKINGS, S.D., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daktronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DAKT), a leading global designer and manufacturer of best-in-class dynamic video communication displays and control systems for customers worldwide today announced that Brad Wiemann, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Howard Atkins, Acting Chief Financial Officer will participate in the Craig-Hallum Capital Group’s 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference to be held Wednesday, May 28th, 2025 in Minneapolis, MN.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAKT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for DAKT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DAKT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $26 based on the research report published on January 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAKT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for DAKT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 24th, 2018.

DAKT Trading at 17.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +22.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAKT rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.21. In addition, Daktronics Inc saw -8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAKT starting from Siegel Andrew David, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Apr 04 ’25. After this action, Siegel Andrew David now owns 43,446 shares of Daktronics Inc, valued at $28,750 using the latest closing price.

Siegel Andrew David, the Director of Daktronics Inc, purchase 7,200 shares at $11.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31 ’25, which means that Siegel Andrew David is holding 40,946 shares at $85,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daktronics Inc stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 0.72, with 0.36 for asset returns.

Based on Daktronics Inc (DAKT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.98. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 101.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 104.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Daktronics Inc (DAKT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.