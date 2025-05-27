Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) has decreased by -1.22 when compared to last closing price of 2.45.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-11 that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Paul Goodson – IR Wenbin Jiang – CEO William McCombe – CFO Conference Call Participants David Westenberg – Piper Sandler Chad Wiatrowski – TD Cowen Andrew Cooper – Raymond James Operator Thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Cytek Biosciences First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CTKB is 114.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.66% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of CTKB was 880.35K shares.

CTKB’s Market Performance

CTKB stock saw a decrease of -9.36% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -36.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -53.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.36% for Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.88% for CTKB’s stock, with a -52.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTKB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTKB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CTKB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CTKB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $4 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTKB reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for CTKB stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 31st, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to CTKB, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

CTKB Trading at -32.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -35.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTKB fell by -9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, Cytek BioSciences Inc saw -62.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13 for the present operating margin

0.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytek BioSciences Inc stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.06. Equity return is now at value -2.91, with -2.31 for asset returns.

Based on Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.86. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 651.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -10.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.