CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) Stock Showcases 6.21% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) has gone up by 7.41% for the week, with a 10.45% rise in the past month and a 1.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.77% for CYBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.21% for CYBR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CYBR is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CYBR is 48.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYBR on May 27, 2025 was 706.08K shares.

CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.00 in comparison to its previous close of 373.81, however, the company has experienced a 7.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that Does CyberArk (CYBR) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYBR stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for CYBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYBR in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $415 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYBR reach a price target of $440. The rating they have provided for CYBR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

CYBR Trading at 10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +9.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBR rose by +7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $359.01. In addition, CyberArk Software Ltd saw 14.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYBR starting from PERETZ REGEV, who proposed sale 1,000 shares at the price of $375.00 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, PERETZ REGEV now owns shares of CyberArk Software Ltd, valued at $375,000 using the latest closing price.

EHUD MOKADY, the Director of CyberArk Software Ltd, proposed sale 2,114 shares at $352.62 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that EHUD MOKADY is holding shares at $745,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07 for the present operating margin

0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for CyberArk Software Ltd stands at -0.08. The total capital return value is set at -0.03. Equity return is now at value -5.36, with -3.25 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 30.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -9.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.