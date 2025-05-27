CVD Equipment Corp (CVV): A Technical Analysis

CVV has 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CVV is 5.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVV on May 27, 2025 was 24.17K shares.

CVD Equipment Corp (NASDAQ: CVV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.03 compared to its previous closing price of 2.78. However, the company has seen a gain of 22.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-16 that CVD Equipment posts strong first-quarter 2025 revenue growth and returns to profit, but order slowdown and tariff concerns weigh on stock.

CVV’s Market Performance

CVV’s stock has risen by 22.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.62% and a quarterly rise of 5.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.89% for CVD Equipment Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.85% for CVV’s stock, with a -4.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CVV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on September 11, 2013 of the previous year 2013.

CVV Trading at 7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVV rose by +22.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, CVD Equipment Corp saw -27.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVV starting from NIELSEN RAYMOND A, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $3.70 back on Aug 20 ’24. After this action, NIELSEN RAYMOND A now owns 45,046 shares of CVD Equipment Corp, valued at $11,091 using the latest closing price.

NIELSEN RAYMOND A, the No longer a reporting person of CVD Equipment Corp, sale 2,000 shares at $3.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23 ’24, which means that NIELSEN RAYMOND A is holding 41,046 shares at $7,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVD Equipment Corp stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value -0.26, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on CVD Equipment Corp (CVV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -19.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -47.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at -24.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.

To put it simply, CVD Equipment Corp (CVV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.