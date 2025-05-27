Coty Inc (COTY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY)’s stock price has soared by 1.99 in relation to previous closing price of 4.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that Leading Beauty & Personal Ingredients & Formulation Event Takes Place June 3 & 4 at the Javits Center in New York City Leading Beauty & Personal Ingredients & Formulation Event Takes Place June 3 & 4 at the Javits Center in New York City

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for COTY is at 1.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for COTY is 368.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.50% of that float. The average trading volume for COTY on May 27, 2025 was 7.82M shares.

COTY’s Market Performance

The stock of Coty Inc (COTY) has seen a -3.08% decrease in the past week, with a -1.91% drop in the past month, and a -17.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for COTY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.94% for COTY’s stock, with a -30.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for COTY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COTY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to COTY, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

COTY Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.97. In addition, Coty Inc saw -29.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc stands at -0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value -10.58, with -3.33 for asset returns.

Based on Coty Inc (COTY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 849.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 13.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coty Inc (COTY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.