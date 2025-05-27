Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.47 in relation to its previous close of 24.52. However, the company has experienced a 1.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Natural gas stays flat as EIA reports higher supply, focus turns to stocks like GPOR, CTRA and AR amid mixed demand and tightening signals.

Is It Worth Investing in Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) is 14.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTRA is 0.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 10 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CTRA is 751.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. On May 27, 2025, CTRA’s average trading volume was 7.71M shares.

CTRA’s Market Performance

CTRA stock saw a decrease of 1.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.93% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.76% for CTRA stock, with a simple moving average of -2.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Johnson Rice, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTRA reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for CTRA stocks is “Accumulate” according to the report published on March 12th, 2025.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to CTRA, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

CTRA Trading at -4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.45. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc saw -2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from BELL STEPHEN P, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $25.26 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, BELL STEPHEN P now owns 229,652 shares of Coterra Energy Inc, valued at $2,525,800 using the latest closing price.

BELL STEPHEN P, the Officer of Coterra Energy Inc, proposed sale 100,000 shares at $25.26 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that BELL STEPHEN P is holding shares at $2,525,797 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc stands at 0.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 5.72 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.3 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.