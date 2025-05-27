Corteva Inc (CTVA) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, CTVA stock has gone up by 1.54%, with a monthly gain of 13.67% and a quarterly surge of 10.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.54% for Corteva Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.44% for CTVA’s stock, with a 16.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is above average at 42.60x. The 36-month beta value for CTVA is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CTVA is 680.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume of CTVA on May 27, 2025 was 3.56M shares.

CTVA) stock’s latest price update

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.17 in relation to its previous close of 69.06. However, the company has experienced a 1.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that INDIANAPOLIS , May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after the stock market close via press release and its website. The earnings will be presented in a live webcast on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTVA stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CTVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTVA in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $69 based on the research report published on March 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTVA reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for CTVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CTVA, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

CTVA Trading at 11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.65% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.61%, as shares surge +13.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.27. In addition, Corteva Inc saw 22.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from FUERER CORNEL B, who sale 55,242 shares at the price of $68.06 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, FUERER CORNEL B now owns 101,641 shares of Corteva Inc, valued at $3,759,771 using the latest closing price.

FUERER CORNEL B, the Officer of Corteva Inc, proposed sale 55,242 shares at $68.13 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that FUERER CORNEL B is holding shares at $3,763,637 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 4.66, with 2.66 for asset returns.

Based on Corteva Inc (CTVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.65. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.73 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Corteva Inc (CTVA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.