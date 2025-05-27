Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 68.30x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CORT is 93.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.06% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of CORT was 1.64M shares.

CORT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) has increased by 3.42 when compared to last closing price of 76.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-06 that Corcept’s first-quarter 2025 earnings meet estimates while revenues miss the same. The company reiterates its revenue guidance for 2025.

CORT’s Market Performance

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) has seen a 4.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.61% gain in the past month and a 27.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for CORT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.74% for CORT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 41.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CORT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CORT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $38 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SVB Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CORT reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for CORT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 11th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CORT, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

CORT Trading at 12.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORT rose by +4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.03. In addition, Corcept Therapeutics Inc saw 56.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORT starting from Robb Gary Charles, who sale 2,279 shares at the price of $75.85 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Robb Gary Charles now owns 16,586 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc, valued at $172,862 using the latest closing price.

Guyer William, the Chief Development Officer of Corcept Therapeutics Inc, sale 32,262 shares at $74.17 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Guyer William is holding 5,487 shares at $2,393,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corcept Therapeutics Inc stands at 0.19. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 21.52, with 17.64 for asset returns.

Based on Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 26.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 136.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.