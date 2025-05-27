COPT Defense Properties (CDP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) is 21.69x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDP is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CDP is 112.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. On May 27, 2025, CDP’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

CDP) stock’s latest price update

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP)’s stock price has plunge by -0.11relation to previous closing price of 26.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.71% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) (“COPT Defense” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.305 per common share for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. The second quarter 2025 dividend represents an annualized amount of $1.22 per share and is payable on July 16, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2025. In addition, the Company announced the publishing of its eleventh annual Corporate.

CDP’s Market Performance

COPT Defense Properties (CDP) has experienced a -1.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.70% rise in the past month, and a 0.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for CDP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.81% for CDP stock, with a simple moving average of -7.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $31 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDP reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for CDP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CDP, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 21st of the previous year.

CDP Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.93%, as shares surge +2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDP fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.73. In addition, COPT Defense Properties saw -12.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDP starting from DENTON ROBERT L, who sale 4,398 shares at the price of $26.70 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, DENTON ROBERT L now owns 0 shares of COPT Defense Properties, valued at $117,449 using the latest closing price.

Snider Britt A., the EVP & COO of COPT Defense Properties, purchase 1,000 shares at $26.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26 ’25, which means that Snider Britt A. is holding 3,000 shares at $26,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for COPT Defense Properties stands at 0.19. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 9.49, with 3.33 for asset returns.

Based on COPT Defense Properties (CDP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 367.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of COPT Defense Properties (CDP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.