Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE: VLRS)’s stock price has soared by 2.80 in relation to previous closing price of 4.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-13 that The consolidated load factor at VLRS declines 3.1 percentage points year over year to 81.6% in April.

Is It Worth Investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE: VLRS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE: VLRS) is above average at 12.24x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VLRS is 94.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VLRS on May 27, 2025 was 1.39M shares.

VLRS’s Market Performance

VLRS stock saw a decrease of 1.15% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.18% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.51% for Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.43% for VLRS’s stock, with a -32.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLRS

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLRS reach a price target of $4.40. The rating they have provided for VLRS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 29th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to VLRS, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

VLRS Trading at -6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLRS rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR saw -40.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLRS starting from William Dean Donovan, who proposed sale 15,000 shares at the price of $4.26 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, William Dean Donovan now owns shares of Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR, valued at $63,900 using the latest closing price.

DIAMONDSTREAM PARTNERS FUND II, the Director of Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR, proposed sale 20,000 shares at $8.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17 ’24, which means that DIAMONDSTREAM PARTNERS FUND II is holding shares at $165,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 14.19, with 0.76 for asset returns.

Based on Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 12.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.07 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 8.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.