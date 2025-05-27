Conoco Phillips (COP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP)’s stock price has plunge by -0.02relation to previous closing price of 85.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.79% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Enbridge’s stable cash flows and project backlog give it an edge, while ConocoPhillips faces pressure from soft oil prices, higher taxes & earnings downgrades.

Is It Worth Investing in Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) is above average at 10.81x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 13 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for COP is 1.26B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COP on May 27, 2025 was 9.32M shares.

COP’s Market Performance

COP stock saw a decrease of -5.79% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.14% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Conoco Phillips (COP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.92% for COP’s stock, with a -16.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for COP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $107 based on the research report published on April 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COP reach a price target of $124, previously predicting the price at $157. The rating they have provided for COP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to COP, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

COP Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares sank -8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COP fell by -6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.57. In addition, Conoco Phillips saw -14.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COP starting from Murti Arjun N, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $95.87 back on Dec 20 ’24. After this action, Murti Arjun N now owns 21,500 shares of Conoco Phillips, valued at $239,675 using the latest closing price.

WALKER R A, the Director of Conoco Phillips, purchase 10,400 shares at $97.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17 ’24, which means that WALKER R A is holding 38,000 shares at $1,017,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conoco Phillips stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.19. Equity return is now at value 16.61, with 8.66 for asset returns.

Based on Conoco Phillips (COP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.89. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 20.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 24.38 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Conoco Phillips (COP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.