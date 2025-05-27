Confluent Inc (CFLT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT)’s stock price has plunge by 3.25relation to previous closing price of 21.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that BLKB, CFLT and CME are revolutionizing Big Data with AI-powered tools, transforming industries from finance to social media.

Is It Worth Investing in Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CFLT is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CFLT is 269.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.56% of that float. The average trading volume for CFLT on May 27, 2025 was 6.16M shares.

CFLT’s Market Performance

The stock of Confluent Inc (CFLT) has seen a 3.01% increase in the past week, with a -6.55% drop in the past month, and a -25.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.42% for CFLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.93% for CFLT stock, with a simple moving average of -10.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFLT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CFLT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CFLT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on April 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFLT reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for CFLT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 26th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CFLT, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 16th of the current year.

CFLT Trading at -0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.70. In addition, Confluent Inc saw -19.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFLT starting from Mac Ban Ryan Norris, who sale 14,460 shares at the price of $21.21 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Mac Ban Ryan Norris now owns 413,055 shares of Confluent Inc, valued at $306,697 using the latest closing price.

Mac Ban Ryan Norris, the Chief Revenue Officer of Confluent Inc, sale 9,476 shares at $21.83 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Mac Ban Ryan Norris is holding 427,515 shares at $206,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.4 for the present operating margin

0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Confluent Inc stands at -0.31. The total capital return value is set at -0.19. Equity return is now at value -34.18, with -12.44 for asset returns.

Based on Confluent Inc (CFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -419.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Confluent Inc (CFLT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.