CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CMPO is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CMPO is 43.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.35% of that float. The average trading volume of CMPO on May 27, 2025 was 976.17K shares.

CMPO) stock’s latest price update

seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-12 that CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 5:00 PM ET

CMPO’s Market Performance

CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) has seen a 3.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.62% gain in the past month and a -0.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for CMPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.27% for CMPO’s stock, with a 12.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CMPO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $20 based on the research report published on December 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMPO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CMPO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2024.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to CMPO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

CMPO Trading at 17.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +22.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPO rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.88. In addition, CompoSecure Inc saw 3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPO starting from DEANGELO JOSEPH J, who purchase 45,045 shares at the price of $11.12 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, DEANGELO JOSEPH J now owns 45,045 shares of CompoSecure Inc, valued at $500,900 using the latest closing price.

Lowe Adam Joseph, the Chief Product & Innov. Officer of CompoSecure Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $11.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17 ’25, which means that Lowe Adam Joseph is holding 1,481,036 shares at $55,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for CompoSecure Inc stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -50.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 72.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In summary, CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.