Compass Inc (COMP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) has dropped by -1.68 compared to previous close of 5.97. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that Compass is outperforming the shrinking real estate industry, growing market share both organically and through acquisitions, despite challenging macro conditions. Innovative product offerings and international expansion, including the Christie’s acquisition, are driving growth and attracting agents and sellers to the Compass platform. Profitability is improving meaningfully, with rising attach rates for title, and escrow services and disciplined operating expense growth supporting adjusted EBITDA gains.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for COMP is 461.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.37% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of COMP was 7.51M shares.

COMP’s Market Performance

COMP stock saw a decrease of -5.78% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.35% and a quarterly a decrease of -36.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.26% for Compass Inc (COMP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.61% for COMP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for COMP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for COMP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COMP reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for COMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2025.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Hold” to COMP, setting the target price at $3.75 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

COMP Trading at -23.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -19.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.80. In addition, Compass Inc saw 0.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd, who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $9.15 back on Mar 24 ’25. After this action, SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd now owns 48,070,273 shares of Compass Inc, valued at $91,500,000 using the latest closing price.

The ER WY Trust, the Affiliate of Compass Inc, proposed sale 31,436 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that The ER WY Trust is holding shares at $282,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.07. Equity return is now at value -14.96, with -5.37 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Inc (COMP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -27.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -65.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 21.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 88.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Compass Inc (COMP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.