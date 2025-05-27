Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SBS is at 0.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SBS is 683.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.43% of that float. The average trading volume for SBS on May 27, 2025 was 1.18M shares.

SBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) has increased by 0.73 when compared to last closing price of 20.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Invest in stocks of MVST, SBS, CARG and ATR to tap their high-efficiency levels.

SBS’s Market Performance

SBS’s stock has risen by 0.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.18% and a quarterly rise of 23.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.17% for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.47% for SBS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.95% for the last 200 days.

SBS Trading at 8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.36. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR saw 44.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.43 for the present operating margin

0.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR stands at 0.27. The total capital return value is set at 0.22. Equity return is now at value 28.57, with 12.85 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 37.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 18.11 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.