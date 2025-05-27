CommScope Holding Company Inc’s (COMM) Stock: A 19.46% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) has gone up by 6.68% for the week, with a 59.34% rise in the past month and a 27.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.59% for COMM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.46% for COMM’s stock, with a 21.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COMM is 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for COMM is 200.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COMM on May 27, 2025 was 6.26M shares.

COMM) stock’s latest price update

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM)’s stock price has plunge by 9.30relation to previous closing price of 5.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Amphenol’s diversified model, solid revenues, margin expansion and robust cash flow make it the stronger bet over CommScope in communications.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for COMM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COMM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on January 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to COMM, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

COMM Trading at 31.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +56.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMM rose by +5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +189.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, CommScope Holding Company Inc saw 19.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMM starting from Firouzbakht Farid, who proposed sale 284,244 shares at the price of $4.71 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, Firouzbakht Farid now owns shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc, valued at $1,338,736 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for CommScope Holding Company Inc stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.09.

Based on CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at -5.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 648.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..