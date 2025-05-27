Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Commercial Metals Co (CMC) has seen a -3.98% decrease in the past week, with a 3.92% gain in the past month, and a -7.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for CMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.65% for CMC stock, with a simple moving average of -9.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE: CMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Commercial Metals Co (NYSE: CMC) is above average at 76.62x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CMC is 111.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMC on May 27, 2025 was 1.17M shares.

The stock of Commercial Metals Co (NYSE: CMC) has decreased by -1.24 when compared to last closing price of 46.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.98% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that I rate Commercial Metals Company as a Hold, given a balanced risk/reward profile and current valuation reflecting only modest growth expectations. Strong industry tailwinds exist from infrastructure spending, reshoring, and green construction, but regime uncertainty and tariff risks temper demand visibility. CMC’s 100% EAF production, vertical integration, and management alignment support long-term value, yet recent financial performance has deteriorated since 2022.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CMC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $54 based on the research report published on January 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CMC, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

CMC Trading at 1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.79%, as shares surge +4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMC fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.43. In addition, Commercial Metals Co saw -7.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMC starting from McPherson John R, who purchase 2,475 shares at the price of $40.42 back on Apr 04 ’25. After this action, McPherson John R now owns 15,141 shares of Commercial Metals Co, valued at $100,040 using the latest closing price.

MATT PETER R, the President and CEO of Commercial Metals Co, purchase 6,100 shares at $48.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27 ’25, which means that MATT PETER R is holding 129,417 shares at $294,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commercial Metals Co stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 1.78, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Commercial Metals Co (CMC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 963.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Commercial Metals Co (CMC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.