Coincheck Group N.V (CNCK): A Technical Analysis

CNCK has 36-month beta value of 0.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNCK is 11.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNCK on May 27, 2025 was 54.41K shares.

CNCK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Coincheck Group N.V (NASDAQ: CNCK) has decreased by -12.03 when compared to last closing price of 7.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coincheck Group N.V. (Nasdaq: CNCK) (“Coincheck Group”, the “Company” or “Group”), a Dutch public limited liability company and the holding company of Coincheck, Inc. (“Coincheck”), a leading Japanese crypto exchange company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 (“fiscal 2025”). Financial Highlights:1 Certain Year-Over-Year Highlights Total revenue increased 13% to ¥114.6 billion ($764 million) in the fourth quarter of.

CNCK’s Market Performance

Coincheck Group N.V (CNCK) has experienced a -1.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.43% drop in the past month, and a 8.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.50% for CNCK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.63% for CNCK’s stock, with a -26.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNCK stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CNCK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CNCK in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on February 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CNCK Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.13%, as shares sank -17.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNCK fell by -1.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.20. In addition, Coincheck Group N.V saw -26.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0 for the present operating margin

0.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coincheck Group N.V stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value -1.11, with -0.77 for asset returns.

Based on Coincheck Group N.V (CNCK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 43.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.52 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -3.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 352.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coincheck Group N.V (CNCK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.