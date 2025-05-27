Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CHRS is 111.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 29.25% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of CHRS was 1.85M shares.

CHRS) stock’s latest price update

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.45 compared to its previous closing price of 0.78. However, the company has seen a -0.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-12 that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jodi Sievers – Head, Investor Relations Denny Lanfear – Chief Executive Officer Theresa LaVallee – Chief Scientific & Development Officer Rosh Dias – Chief Medical Officer Sameer Goregaoker – Executive Vice President, Commercial Bryan McMichael – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Kripa Devarakonda – Truist Securities Brian Cheng – JPMorgan Mike Nedelcovych – TD Cowen Colleen Kusy – Baird Douglas Tsao – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good day and thank you for standing by.

CHRS’s Market Performance

Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) has experienced a -0.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.14% drop in the past month, and a -34.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.23% for CHRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.69% for CHRS’s stock, with a -32.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CHRS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHRS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1.50 based on the research report published on August 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHRS reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CHRS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2023.

CHRS Trading at -17.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -26.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRS fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9076. In addition, Coherus Biosciences Inc saw -45.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.58 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coherus Biosciences Inc stands at -0.66. The total capital return value is set at -0.99.

Based on Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 60.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.