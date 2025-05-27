Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CGTX is 50.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CGTX on May 27, 2025 was 1.41M shares.

CGTX) stock’s latest price update

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.75 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-09 that PURCHASE, N.Y., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical-stage company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders, reported preclinical data this week at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) showing the potential for zervimesine (CT1812) to protect retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cells from damage in dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD).

CGTX’s Market Performance

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) has seen a -8.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -32.74% decline in the past month and a -47.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.66% for CGTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.67% for CGTX’s stock, with a -42.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGTX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CGTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CGTX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CGTX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CGTX Trading at -23.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -32.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGTX fell by -8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3606. In addition, Cognition Therapeutics Inc saw -57.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGTX starting from Ricciardi Lisa, who purchase 38,851 shares at the price of $0.77 back on Jan 31 ’25. After this action, Ricciardi Lisa now owns 38,851 shares of Cognition Therapeutics Inc, valued at $30,001 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGTX

The total capital return value is set at -4.27. Equity return is now at value -161.93, with -106.81 for asset returns.

Based on Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -65.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5363.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -33.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.