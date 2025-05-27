Codexis Inc (CDXS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS) has decreased by -2.44 when compared to last closing price of 2.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that Presentations by leading siRNA CDMOs, Bachem, Nitto Avecia, and ST Pharm, highlight performance and transferability of Codexis double-stranded RNA ligases

Is It Worth Investing in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CDXS is also noteworthy at 2.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CDXS is 80.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.06% of that float. The average trading volume of CDXS on May 27, 2025 was 908.46K shares.

CDXS’s Market Performance

CDXS stock saw an increase of -2.83% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.35% and a quarterly increase of -41.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.50% for Codexis Inc (CDXS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.02% for CDXS’s stock, with a -31.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDXS

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDXS reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for CDXS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2024.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to CDXS, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 30th of the previous year.

CDXS Trading at -1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDXS fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Codexis Inc saw -49.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDXS starting from Opaleye Management Inc., who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.31 back on Apr 30 ’25. After this action, Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 9,655,000 shares of Codexis Inc, valued at $57,660 using the latest closing price.

Opaleye Management Inc., the 10% Owner of Codexis Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $2.32 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that Opaleye Management Inc. is holding 9,675,000 shares at $46,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.34 for the present operating margin

0.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Codexis Inc stands at -1.49. The total capital return value is set at 7.23. Equity return is now at value -115.53, with -53.48 for asset returns.

Based on Codexis Inc (CDXS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.93. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 45.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -58.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 4.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Codexis Inc (CDXS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.