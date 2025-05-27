ClearOne Inc (CLRO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of ClearOne Inc (NASDAQ: CLRO) has decreased by -5.00 when compared to last closing price of 0.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a -23.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ClearOne, Inc. Announces 1-for-15 Reverse Stock Split.

Is It Worth Investing in ClearOne Inc (NASDAQ: CLRO) Right Now?

CLRO has 36-month beta value of 0.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLRO is 8.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLRO on May 27, 2025 was 671.85K shares.

CLRO’s Market Performance

CLRO stock saw a decrease of -23.28% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -25.80% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.18% for ClearOne Inc (CLRO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.81% for CLRO stock, with a simple moving average of -32.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLRO stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for CLRO by listing it as a “BUY – Long-Term.” The predicted price for CLRO in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $6 based on the research report published on August 16, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

CLRO Trading at -26.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -28.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRO fell by -23.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5255. In addition, ClearOne Inc saw -49.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLRO starting from BAGLEY EDWARD D, who purchase 2,000,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Feb 26 ’25. After this action, BAGLEY EDWARD D now owns 12,590,528 shares of ClearOne Inc, valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.99 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearOne Inc stands at -0.98. The total capital return value is set at -0.47. Equity return is now at value -41.45, with -27.22 for asset returns.

Based on ClearOne Inc (CLRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -17.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -8.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ClearOne Inc (CLRO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.