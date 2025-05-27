Clean Energy Technologies Inc (CETY) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CETY is -0.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CETY is 24.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. On May 27, 2025, CETY’s average trading volume was 241.18K shares.

CETY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Clean Energy Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CETY) has increased by 1.54 when compared to last closing price of 0.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that IRVINE, CA., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) (the “Company” or “CETY”), a turnkey energy solutions provider leveraging advanced technologies to deliver cost-effective, eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels, and alternative electricity for a sustainable future is pleased to announce signing a Non-Binding Offer (the “NBO”) with a European Solar and Wind development company (whose identity is currently undisclosed due to confidentiality reasons).

CETY’s Market Performance

Clean Energy Technologies Inc (CETY) has experienced a 0.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.63% drop in the past month, and a -10.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for CETY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.36% for CETY stock, with a simple moving average of -40.64% for the last 200 days.

CETY Trading at -12.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CETY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CETY rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4056. In addition, Clean Energy Technologies Inc saw -35.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CETY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.28 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Energy Technologies Inc stands at -1.81. The total capital return value is set at -1.02. Equity return is now at value -90.36, with -34.82 for asset returns.

Based on Clean Energy Technologies Inc (CETY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.82. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clean Energy Technologies Inc (CETY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.