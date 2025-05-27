Claritev Corp (CTEV) Stock Experiences 17.68% Monthly Change

The stock of Claritev Corp (CTEV) has seen a -2.99% decrease in the past week, with a 17.68% gain in the past month, and a -9.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for CTEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.93% for CTEV’s stock, with a 78.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Claritev Corp (NYSE: CTEV) Right Now?

CTEV has 36-month beta value of 0.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CTEV is 7.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTEV on May 27, 2025 was 93.37K shares.

The stock price of Claritev Corp (NYSE: CTEV) has dropped by -8.89 compared to previous close of 29.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that MCLEAN, Va. & ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $CTEV #CTEV–Claritev Corporation (“Claritev”) (NYSE: CTEV) and Claims Care Revenue Cycle Management LLC (“Claims Care” or “CCRCM”), a division of Burjeel Holdings (ADX: BURJEEL), are pleased to announce the formalization of their strategic relationship, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) announced last month. This collaboration aims to revolutionize revenue cycle management (“RCM”) in the Middle East and North Afric.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTEV stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CTEV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CTEV in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on June 26, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTEV reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for CTEV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CTEV, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

CTEV Trading at 19.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares surge +15.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTEV fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.38. In addition, Claritev Corp saw 79.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTEV starting from Hogge Jerome, who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $27.94 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Hogge Jerome now owns 84,402 shares of Claritev Corp, valued at $349,250 using the latest closing price.

Garis Douglas Michael, the EVP&CFO of Claritev Corp, purchase 3,600 shares at $27.73 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Garis Douglas Michael is holding 143,861 shares at $99,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.96 for the present operating margin

0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Claritev Corp stands at -1.27. The total capital return value is set at -0.18. Equity return is now at value -198.69, with -20.56 for asset returns.

Based on Claritev Corp (CTEV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 312.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.01 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -8.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Claritev Corp (CTEV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.