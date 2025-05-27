Cirrus Logic, Inc (CRUS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Cirrus Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: CRUS)’s stock price has plunge by -2.24relation to previous closing price of 102.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.97% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that Cirrus Logic delivered strong quarterly results, beating guidance, and management offered unusually candid insight into future growth opportunities and product roadmap. Significant margin expansion is expected from new products in PCs, batteries, and high-end markets, with earnings potential reaching $25 per share long term. Major iPhone ASP increases are at least two years away, but Cirrus is deepening penetration and developing higher-value features for future cycles.

Is It Worth Investing in Cirrus Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: CRUS) Right Now?

Cirrus Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: CRUS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.64x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRUS is 52.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of CRUS was 668.87K shares.

CRUS’s Market Performance

CRUS’s stock has seen a -5.97% decrease for the week, with a 8.11% rise in the past month and a -8.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for Cirrus Logic, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.12% for CRUS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRUS

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRUS reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for CRUS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 12th, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CRUS, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

CRUS Trading at 3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRUS fell by -5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.02. In addition, Cirrus Logic, Inc saw 0.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRUS starting from DAVERN ALEXANDER M, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $105.62 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, DAVERN ALEXANDER M now owns 20,907 shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc, valued at $105,625 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cirrus Logic, Inc stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.19. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 14.48 for asset returns.

Based on Cirrus Logic, Inc (CRUS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 603.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 444.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cirrus Logic, Inc (CRUS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.