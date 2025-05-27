Cidara Therapeutics Inc’s (CDTX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CDTX stock has gone down by -4.78%, with a monthly gain of 13.04% and a quarterly surge of 18.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.79% for Cidara Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.69% for CDTX’s stock, with a 34.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDTX is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CDTX is 7.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDTX on May 27, 2025 was 152.95K shares.

CDTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX) has dropped by -5.53 compared to previous close of 25.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that Cidara Therapeutics’ CD388 is a long-acting influenza antiviral aimed at providing universal protection with a single yearly dose for each flu season. In contrast to vaccines, CD388’s efficacy is not dependent on circulating strains or on an intact patient immune system. CD388 is ideal for pandemic preparedness and for high-risk patients. Readout of a randomized ph2b trial of CD388 is expected by the end of June, with the potential to serve as one of the two needed trials for approval.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDTX stocks, with Citizens JMP repeating the rating for CDTX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CDTX in the upcoming period, according to Citizens JMP is $46 based on the research report published on March 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to CDTX, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

CDTX Trading at 15.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +12.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDTX fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.93. In addition, Cidara Therapeutics Inc saw -9.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDTX starting from Ward Shane, who sale 1,664 shares at the price of $21.96 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, Ward Shane now owns 14,674 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc, valued at $36,542 using the latest closing price.

Tari Leslie, the CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of Cidara Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,773 shares at $21.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11 ’25, which means that Tari Leslie is holding 16,215 shares at $38,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-357.44 for the present operating margin

0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cidara Therapeutics Inc stands at -598.45. The total capital return value is set at -0.76. Equity return is now at value -299.58, with -151.85 for asset returns.

Based on Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -71.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -176.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 494.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.