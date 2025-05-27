China Natural Resources Inc (CHNR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of China Natural Resources Inc (CHNR) has gone up by 4.33% for the week, with a 2.51% rise in the past month and a -4.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.88% for CHNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.18% for CHNR’s stock, with a -5.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ: CHNR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CHNR is 3.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of CHNR was 46.35K shares.

CHNR) stock’s latest price update

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ: CHNR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that HONG KONG, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) (the “Company”) today announced its results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024. For the convenience of the reader, amounts in Chinese Yuan (“CNY”) have been translated into United States dollars (“US$”) at the rate of US$1.00 = CNY7.2980 as quoted by www.ofx.com on December 31, 2024, except as otherwise disclosed.

CHNR Trading at 5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares surge +6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHNR rose by +4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5529. In addition, China Natural Resources Inc saw -14.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHNR

The total capital return value is set at -0.05.

Based on China Natural Resources Inc (CHNR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -12.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, China Natural Resources Inc (CHNR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.