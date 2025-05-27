Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE)’s stock price has soared by 0.44 in relation to previous closing price of 52.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that CAKE is shifting from broad offer testing to a personalized engagement strategy to boost response rates and member interaction. Yet, high costs are a concern.

Is It Worth Investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) Right Now?

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51x compared to its average ratio. CAKE has 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for CAKE is 45.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAKE on May 27, 2025 was 1.49M shares.

CAKE’s Market Performance

CAKE’s stock has seen a -6.21% decrease for the week, with a 4.16% rise in the past month and a -4.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for Cheesecake Factory Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.42% for CAKE’s stock, with a 12.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAKE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CAKE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CAKE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $65 based on the research report published on January 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAKE reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for CAKE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 05th, 2024.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to CAKE, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on May 15th of the previous year.

CAKE Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAKE fell by -6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.85. In addition, Cheesecake Factory Inc saw 10.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAKE starting from Gordon David M, who sale 76,878 shares at the price of $50.48 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Gordon David M now owns 34,467 shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc, valued at $3,881,092 using the latest closing price.

David M Gordon, the Officer of Cheesecake Factory Inc, proposed sale 76,968 shares at $0.00 during a trade that took place back on May 07 ’25, which means that David M Gordon is holding shares at $50 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheesecake Factory Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 1.47. Equity return is now at value 46.60, with 5.26 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 282.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.