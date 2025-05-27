Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) Stock Records -19.81% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CRL stock has gone down by -3.01%, with a monthly gain of 18.12% and a quarterly plunge of -19.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.46% for Charles River Laboratories International Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.72% for CRL’s stock, with a -21.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE: CRL) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CRL is 48.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.44% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of CRL was 1.77M shares.

CRL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE: CRL) has increased by 0.83 when compared to last closing price of 135.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-20 that CRL stays on investors’ radars due to the strength of partnerships and segmental prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRL stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for CRL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRL in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $182 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRL reach a price target of $179. The rating they have provided for CRL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRL, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on May 08th of the current year.

CRL Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +19.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRL fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.82. In addition, Charles River Laboratories International Inc saw -25.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRL starting from MASSARO GEORGE, who sale 140 shares at the price of $137.57 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, MASSARO GEORGE now owns 5,575 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc, valued at $19,260 using the latest closing price.

MASSARO GEORGE, the Director of Charles River Laboratories International Inc, sale 140 shares at $140.73 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that MASSARO GEORGE is holding 5,715 shares at $19,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles River Laboratories International Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value -0.92, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 581.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.