Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) is above average at 17.76x. The 36-month beta value for LEU is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LEU is 15.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.48% of that float. The average trading volume of LEU on May 27, 2025 was 673.10K shares.

LEU) stock’s latest price update

Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU)'s stock price has plunged by 21.59% in relation to previous closing price of 93.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 18.32% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LEU’s Market Performance

LEU’s stock has risen by 18.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 64.79% and a quarterly rise of 26.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.39% for Centrus Energy Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.57% for LEU stock, with a simple moving average of 56.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEU stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LEU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LEU in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $145 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEU reach a price target of $129. The rating they have provided for LEU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to LEU, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

LEU Trading at 51.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.17%, as shares surge +62.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEU rose by +18.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +214.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.11. In addition, Centrus Energy Corp saw 70.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEU starting from Donelson John M A, who sale 3,732 shares at the price of $96.31 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Donelson John M A now owns 0 shares of Centrus Energy Corp, valued at $359,429 using the latest closing price.

CUTLIP LARRY B, the SVP, FIELD OPERATIONS of Centrus Energy Corp, sale 4,000 shares at $120.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12 ’25, which means that CUTLIP LARRY B is holding 9,402 shares at $481,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrus Energy Corp stands at 0.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 85.99, with 10.42 for asset returns.

Based on Centrus Energy Corp (LEU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 86.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.