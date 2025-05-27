Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centerra Gold Inc (NYSE: CGAU) is above average at 36.35x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CGAU is 203.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CGAU on May 27, 2025 was 1.01M shares.

CGAU) stock’s latest price update

Centerra Gold Inc (NYSE: CGAU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.66 compared to its previous closing price of 6.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Centerra Gold (CGAU) points to a 27.3% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

CGAU’s Market Performance

CGAU’s stock has risen by 7.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.12% and a quarterly rise of 13.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.42% for Centerra Gold Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.92% for CGAU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.38% for the last 200 days.

CGAU Trading at 6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGAU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGAU rose by +7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, Centerra Gold Inc saw 22.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGAU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centerra Gold Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 2.63, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Based on Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 13.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 304.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.