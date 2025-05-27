Cencora Inc (COR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cencora Inc (NYSE: COR) is above average at 33.93x. The 36-month beta value for COR is also noteworthy at 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for COR is 182.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. The average trading volume of COR on May 27, 2025 was 1.87M shares.

COR) stock’s latest price update

Cencora Inc (NYSE: COR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.77 in relation to its previous close of 290.11. However, the company has experienced a 0.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-16 that Cencora gets a buy rating, agreeing with today’s consensus from Wall St. The sector and macro environment points to continued demand for the healthcare supplies and niche specialty drugs Cencora can distribute. Future share price targets point to significant potential upside over 3 years, justifying a buy despite the stock trading above average now.

COR’s Market Performance

Cencora Inc (COR) has experienced a 0.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.53% rise in the past month, and a 19.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for COR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.17% for COR stock, with a simple moving average of 17.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for COR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $280 based on the research report published on December 04, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COR reach a price target of $245, previously predicting the price at $275. The rating they have provided for COR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 18th, 2024.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to COR, setting the target price at $261 in the report published on February 26th of the previous year.

COR Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.60%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COR rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $288.97. In addition, Cencora Inc saw 30.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COR starting from Mauch Robert P., who sale 4,969 shares at the price of $291.43 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Mauch Robert P. now owns 45,838 shares of Cencora Inc, valued at $1,448,116 using the latest closing price.

COLLIS STEVEN H, the Executive Chairman of Cencora Inc, sale 14,578 shares at $293.84 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that COLLIS STEVEN H is holding 313,913 shares at $4,283,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cencora Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 161.58, with 2.51 for asset returns.

Based on Cencora Inc (COR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 7.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.25 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 4.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Cencora Inc (COR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.