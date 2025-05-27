CDW Corp (CDW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) has plunged by -0.67 when compared to previous closing price of 183.38, but the company has seen a -3.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-07 that CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Steve O’Brien – Vice President-Investor Relations Christine Leahy – Chair and Chief Executive Officer Albert Miralles – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants David Voigt – UBS Asiya Merchant – Citigroup Amit Daryanani – Evercore ISI Samik Chatterjee – JPMorgan Chase & Co Harry Read – Redburn Keith Housum – Northcoast Research George Wang – Barclays Ruplu Bhattacharya – Bank of America Operator Good morning all and thank you for joining us for the CDW First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. My name is Carly and I’ll be coordinating the call today.

Is It Worth Investing in CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) Right Now?

CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.58x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CDW is 131.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of CDW was 1.51M shares.

CDW’s Market Performance

CDW’s stock has seen a -3.63% decrease for the week, with a 14.61% rise in the past month and a -2.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for CDW Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.85% for CDW’s stock, with a -4.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDW stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for CDW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDW in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $230 based on the research report published on November 15, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDW reach a price target of $235, previously predicting the price at $260. The rating they have provided for CDW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 28th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CDW, setting the target price at $245 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

CDW Trading at 9.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +15.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDW fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.12. In addition, CDW Corp saw 4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDW starting from KULEVICH FREDERICK J., who sale 28,159 shares at the price of $190.90 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, KULEVICH FREDERICK J. now owns 36,077 shares of CDW Corp, valued at $5,375,581 using the latest closing price.

KULEVICH FREDERICK J., the Officer of CDW Corp, proposed sale 28,159 shares at $188.82 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that KULEVICH FREDERICK J. is holding shares at $5,316,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for CDW Corp stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.18. Equity return is now at value 48.71, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on CDW Corp (CDW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.93 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, CDW Corp (CDW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.