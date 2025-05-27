CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd’s (CDTG) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, CDTG stock has gone down by -14.60%, with a monthly decline of -77.51% and a quarterly plunge of -60.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.51% for CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.34% for CDTG’s stock, with a -77.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CDTG) Right Now?

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CDTG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.32x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of -5.70.

The public float for CDTG is 3.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of CDTG was 400.30K shares.

CDTG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CDTG) has decreased by -8.20 when compared to last closing price of 0.61.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that Revenue of $29.8 million and net income of $1.4 million impacted by reduced project activity due to a slowdown in the PRC economy Revenue of $29.8 million and net income of $1.4 million impacted by reduced project activity due to a slowdown in the PRC economy

CDTG Trading at -64.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -76.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDTG fell by -14.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9231. In addition, CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd saw -87.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CDTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd stands at 0.22. The total capital return value is set at 0.22. Equity return is now at value 4.19, with 1.79 for asset returns.

Based on CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd (CDTG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 497.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 8.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd (CDTG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.