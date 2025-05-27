CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS) is 600.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CCCS is 0.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CCCS is 517.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. On May 27, 2025, CCCS’s average trading volume was 9.02M shares.

CCCS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS) has increased by 0.65 when compared to last closing price of 8.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-06 that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Bill Warmington – Vice President, Investor Relations Githesh Ramamurthy – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Brian Herb – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Dylan Becker – William Blair Callie Valenti – Goldman Sachs Alexei Gogolev – JPMorgan Saket Kalia – Barclays Matt Bullock – Bank of America Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the CCC Intelligent Solutions First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call.

CCCS’s Market Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) has experienced a -6.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.96% drop in the past month, and a -17.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for CCCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.02% for CCCS stock, with a simple moving average of -19.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CCCS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCCS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on February 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCCS reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for CCCS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 13th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCCS, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

CCCS Trading at -4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCS fell by -7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.97. In addition, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc saw -27.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCS starting from Young Lauren, who sale 30,000,000 shares at the price of $9.08 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Young Lauren now owns 1,562,344 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, valued at $272,400,000 using the latest closing price.

Wei Eric, the Director of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, sale 30,000,000 shares at $9.08 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Wei Eric is holding 1,562,344 shares at $272,400,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 0.46, with 0.28 for asset returns.

Based on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 232.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.