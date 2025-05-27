Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) is above average at 15.63x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CPRX is 110.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPRX on May 27, 2025 was 1.30M shares.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX)'s stock price has plunge by 1.58relation to previous closing price of 24.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPRX’s Market Performance

CPRX’s stock has risen by 0.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.61% and a quarterly rise of 15.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.14% for CPRX’s stock, with a 12.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CPRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CPRX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $28 based on the research report published on February 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPRX reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for CPRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 18th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CPRX, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

CPRX Trading at 4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.98. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 17.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from INGENITO GARY, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $23.68 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, INGENITO GARY now owns 68,873 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $4,736,000 using the latest closing price.

INGENITO GARY, the Chief Med. & Reg. Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 44,000 shares at $23.63 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that INGENITO GARY is holding 68,873 shares at $1,039,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.43 for the present operating margin

0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 0.37. The total capital return value is set at 0.29. Equity return is now at value 29.11, with 25.37 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 86.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 232.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.