CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, PRTS stock has gone up by 5.93%, with a monthly decline of -9.70% and a quarterly plunge of -10.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.30% for CarParts.com Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.91% for PRTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CarParts.com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS) Right Now?

PRTS has 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRTS is 54.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRTS on May 27, 2025 was 720.11K shares.

CarParts.com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS)'s stock price has gone rise by 0.45 in comparison to its previous close of 0.84, however, the company has experienced a 5.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for PRTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRTS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3 based on the research report published on March 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTS reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for PRTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to PRTS, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

PRTS Trading at -6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -14.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTS rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8562. In addition, CarParts.com Inc saw -22.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTS starting from BARNES JIM, who purchase 94,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Jun 11 ’24. After this action, BARNES JIM now owns 252,097 shares of CarParts.com Inc, valued at $103,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarParts.com Inc stands at -0.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.47. Equity return is now at value -54.32, with -20.60 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -20.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 55.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.