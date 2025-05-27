Caredx Inc (CDNA): A Technical Analysis

Caredx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71x compared to its average ratio. CDNA has 36-month beta value of 2.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CDNA is 51.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDNA on May 27, 2025 was 997.37K shares.

CDNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Caredx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) has dropped by -0.94 compared to previous close of 17.11. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a leading stockholder rights law firm, has initiated an investigation into the board members and executive officers of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties and violations of the federal securities laws. What is Johnson Fistel Investigating? Between April 30, 2020 and February 24, 2022, certain CareDx insiders caused the company to issue false and misleading public statements regarding its compliance with health.

CDNA’s Market Performance

CDNA’s stock has fallen by -3.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.33% and a quarterly drop of -20.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.54% for Caredx Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.70% for CDNA’s stock, with a -26.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CDNA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CDNA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on January 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDNA reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CDNA stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 28th, 2024.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to CDNA, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

CDNA Trading at -3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -8.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNA fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.34. In addition, Caredx Inc saw -20.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNA starting from COURNOYER CHRISTINE, who sale 29,136 shares at the price of $15.96 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, COURNOYER CHRISTINE now owns 37,045 shares of Caredx Inc, valued at $465,022 using the latest closing price.

COURNOYER CHRISTINE, the Director of Caredx Inc, proposed sale 29,136 shares at $15.96 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that COURNOYER CHRISTINE is holding shares at $465,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caredx Inc stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 21.57, with 14.55 for asset returns.

Based on Caredx Inc (CDNA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -33.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Caredx Inc (CDNA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.