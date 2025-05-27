Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF)’s stock price has plunge by 5.21relation to previous closing price of 2.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-14 that Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRDF is 60.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRDF on May 27, 2025 was 1.17M shares.

CRDF’s Market Performance

CRDF’s stock has seen a 7.83% increase for the week, with a 4.48% rise in the past month and a -33.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for Cardiff Oncology Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.19% for CRDF stock, with a simple moving average of -4.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDF stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CRDF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRDF in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $8 based on the research report published on September 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRDF, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

CRDF Trading at 0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares surge +5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDF rose by +7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Cardiff Oncology Inc saw -30.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDF starting from Levine James E., who purchase 2,752 shares at the price of $5.42 back on Dec 17 ’24. After this action, Levine James E. now owns 65,316 shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc, valued at $14,905 using the latest closing price.

Levine James E., the Chief Financial Officer of Cardiff Oncology Inc, purchase 2,400 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18 ’24, which means that Levine James E. is holding 67,716 shares at $12,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.77 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardiff Oncology Inc stands at -102.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.73. Equity return is now at value -74.15, with -61.51 for asset returns.

Based on Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -31.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -48.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 373.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.