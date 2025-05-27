Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE: CNI)’s stock price has plunge by -1.17relation to previous closing price of 106.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-26 that MONTREAL, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today plans to invest approximately $290 million CAD in Saskatchewan, as part of its 2025 capital investment program. This investment will support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives in the province. This includes major projects to support customer initiatives and our agriculture industry partners to improve the movement of grain and fertilizers. These investments will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth in Saskatchewan and across CN’s network.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE: CNI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE: CNI) is 20.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNI is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CNI is 607.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. On May 27, 2025, CNI’s average trading volume was 1.48M shares.

CNI’s Market Performance

CNI stock saw an increase of -2.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.53% and a quarterly increase of 3.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for Canadian National Railway Co (CNI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.41% for CNI’s stock, with a -1.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNI stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for CNI by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for CNI in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $120 based on the research report published on May 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CNI, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on January 16th of the current year.

CNI Trading at 5.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.72%, as shares surge +8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNI fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.50. In addition, Canadian National Railway Co saw 3.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian National Railway Co stands at 0.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 21.81, with 8.15 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian National Railway Co (CNI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.98. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 8.63 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.