Cameco Corp (CCJ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) has increased by 4.33 when compared to last closing price of 58.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a 19.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. finbold.com reported 2025-05-25 that After President Donald Trump signed an executive order on nuclear energy, investment strategist Shay Boloor outlined a roadmap for capitalizing on what he called the “energy rails of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 150.41x compared to its average ratio. CCJ has 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 9 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CCJ is 433.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCJ on May 27, 2025 was 4.24M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

The stock of Cameco Corp (CCJ) has seen a 19.64% increase in the past week, with a 39.19% rise in the past month, and a 40.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for CCJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.64% for CCJ’s stock, with a 27.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCJ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CCJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCJ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $65 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to CCJ, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

CCJ Trading at 34.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +35.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +19.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.76. In addition, Cameco Corp saw 19.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCJ starting from Gitzel Timothy S., who proposed sale 50,000 shares at the price of $61.14 back on Dec 05 ’24. After this action, Gitzel Timothy S. now owns shares of Cameco Corp, valued at $3,057,000 using the latest closing price.

Quinn Sean A., the Officer of Cameco Corp, proposed sale 13,400 shares at $60.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21 ’24, which means that Quinn Sean A. is holding shares at $816,462 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corp stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 3.93, with 2.62 for asset returns.

Based on Cameco Corp (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.91. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 789.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cameco Corp (CCJ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.