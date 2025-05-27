Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM) has dropped by -10.81 compared to previous close of 0.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-04-21 that HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, announced today that on April 16, 2025, it received an additional delinquency letter (the “second deficiency notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it continues to be out of compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to the Company’s failure to timely file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Form 10-K”).

Is It Worth Investing in Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMBM is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CMBM is 12.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMBM on May 27, 2025 was 210.25K shares.

CMBM’s Market Performance

The stock of Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) has seen a -11.07% decrease in the past week, with a 5.06% rise in the past month, and a -61.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.64% for CMBM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.50% for CMBM’s stock, with a -61.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMBM

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to CMBM, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

CMBM Trading at -14.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares surge +7.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMBM fell by -11.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4581. In addition, Cambium Networks Corp saw -34.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMBM starting from Cada-Bartoli Melissa Elizabeth, who sale 50 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Dec 02 ’24. After this action, Cada-Bartoli Melissa Elizabeth now owns 4,880 shares of Cambium Networks Corp, valued at $62 using the latest closing price.

Cada-Bartoli Melissa Elizabeth, the Officer of Cambium Networks Corp, proposed sale 50 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02 ’24, which means that Cada-Bartoli Melissa Elizabeth is holding shares at $62 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.46 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cambium Networks Corp stands at -0.49. The total capital return value is set at -1.19. Equity return is now at value -112.88, with -41.89 for asset returns.

Based on Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -18.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -52.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.