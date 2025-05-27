C3.ai Inc (AI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of C3.ai Inc (AI) has seen a 4.58% increase in the past week, with a 7.31% gain in the past month, and a -7.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for AI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.56% for AI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AI is at 1.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The public float for AI is 117.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.24% of that float. The average trading volume for AI on May 27, 2025 was 4.11M shares.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI)’s stock price has soared by 6.69 in relation to previous closing price of 22.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that AI eyes 25% revenue growth in the fiscal fourth quarter, but widening losses and shaky conversion of pilots cloud near-term profitability.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $29 based on the research report published on December 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AI reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for AI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 11th, 2024.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to AI, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on May 30th of the previous year.

AI Trading at 10.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +7.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.96. In addition, C3.ai Inc saw -29.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from Witteveen Merel, who sale 5,719 shares at the price of $23.32 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Witteveen Merel now owns 12,066 shares of C3.ai Inc, valued at $133,367 using the latest closing price.

Witteveen Merel, the Officer of C3.ai Inc, proposed sale 5,719 shares at $23.32 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Witteveen Merel is holding shares at $133,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.87 for the present operating margin

0.6 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc stands at -0.77. The total capital return value is set at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -32.07, with -26.61 for asset returns.

Based on C3.ai Inc (AI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -306.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, C3.ai Inc (AI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.