C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (CHRW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) is 22.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHRW is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CHRW is 117.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.56% of that float. On May 27, 2025, CHRW’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.80 in comparison to its previous close of 96.52, however, the company has experienced a -4.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Investors interested in stocks from the Transportation – Services sector have probably already heard of DHL Group Sponsored ADR (DHLGY) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW).

CHRW’s Market Performance

CHRW’s stock has fallen by -4.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.04% and a quarterly drop of -4.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.35% for CHRW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRW stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CHRW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CHRW in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $112 based on the research report published on May 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHRW reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for CHRW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to CHRW, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

CHRW Trading at 1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRW fell by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.55. In addition, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc saw -7.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRW starting from Freeman Angela K., who sale 5,700 shares at the price of $97.42 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Freeman Angela K. now owns 71,441 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, valued at $555,322 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.25. Equity return is now at value 32.11, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (CHRW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 762.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (CHRW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.