BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, BWXT stock has gone up by 8.93%, with a monthly gain of 10.71% and a quarterly surge of 19.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for BWX Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.15% for BWXT’s stock, with a 7.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is above average at 37.99x. The 36-month beta value for BWXT is also noteworthy at 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BWXT is 90.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. The average trading volume of BWXT on May 27, 2025 was 1.01M shares.

BWXT) stock’s latest price update

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.03 in relation to its previous close of 107.62. However, the company has experienced a 8.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. finbold.com reported 2025-05-25 that After President Donald Trump signed an executive order on nuclear energy, investment strategist Shay Boloor outlined a roadmap for capitalizing on what he called the “energy rails of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Analysts’ Opinion of BWXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWXT stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for BWXT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BWXT in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $145 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Alembic Global Advisors, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWXT reach a price target of $148. The rating they have provided for BWXT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 12th, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to BWXT, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on July 24th of the previous year.

BWXT Trading at 14.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWXT rose by +8.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.47. In addition, BWX Technologies Inc saw 7.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWXT starting from DUFFY ROBERT L, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $104.03 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, DUFFY ROBERT L now owns 3,206 shares of BWX Technologies Inc, valued at $624,161 using the latest closing price.

DUFFY ROBERT L, the Officer of BWX Technologies Inc, proposed sale 6,000 shares at $104.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05 ’25, which means that DUFFY ROBERT L is holding shares at $624,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for BWX Technologies Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at -0.77. Equity return is now at value 28.24, with 9.89 for asset returns.

Based on BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 474.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In summary, BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.