Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BFLY is 2.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BFLY is 183.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BFLY on May 27, 2025 was 3.28M shares.

BFLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) has surged by 14.06 when compared to previous closing price of 2.17, but the company has seen a 6.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that BFLY outpaces TEM with stronger upside, leaner valuation, and expanding global reach in AI-powered diagnostics.

BFLY’s Market Performance

BFLY’s stock has risen by 6.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.43% and a quarterly drop of -33.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for Butterfly Network Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.26% for BFLY’s stock, with a -5.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFLY

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BFLY reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for BFLY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to BFLY, setting the target price at $2.25 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

BFLY Trading at 4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +161.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc saw -20.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Getz Heather C, who sale 65,456 shares at the price of $2.20 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, Getz Heather C now owns 2,919,274 shares of Butterfly Network Inc, valued at $144,069 using the latest closing price.

Getz Heather C, the Officer of Butterfly Network Inc, proposed sale 65,456 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on May 05 ’25, which means that Getz Heather C is holding shares at $144,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Butterfly Network Inc stands at -0.76. The total capital return value is set at -0.25. Equity return is now at value -29.16, with -21.47 for asset returns.

Based on Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -113.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -60.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..