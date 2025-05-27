Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.40 in relation to its previous close of 259.10. However, the company has experienced a -12.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Looking beyond Wall Street’s top -and-bottom-line estimate forecasts for Burlington Stores (BURL), delve into some of its key metrics to gain a deeper insight into the company’s potential performance for the quarter ended April 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) Right Now?

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12x compared to its average ratio. BURL has 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BURL is 62.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BURL on May 27, 2025 was 1.37M shares.

BURL’s Market Performance

The stock of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) has seen a -12.73% decrease in the past week, with a 6.22% rise in the past month, and a -0.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for BURL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.30% for BURL’s stock, with a -9.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BURL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BURL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BURL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BURL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $360 based on the research report published on January 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BURL reach a price target of $320, previously predicting the price at $310. The rating they have provided for BURL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 27th, 2024.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to BURL, setting the target price at $310 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

BURL Trading at -2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURL fell by -12.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $247.87. In addition, Burlington Stores Inc saw -17.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURL starting from Marquette Travis, who sale 190 shares at the price of $237.63 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, Marquette Travis now owns 22,858 shares of Burlington Stores Inc, valued at $45,149 using the latest closing price.

Marquette Travis, the President and COO of Burlington Stores Inc, sale 538 shares at $233.54 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that Marquette Travis is holding 23,465 shares at $125,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Burlington Stores Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 42.55, with 6.11 for asset returns.

Based on Burlington Stores Inc (BURL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 120.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.