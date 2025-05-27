Buckle, Inc’s (BKE) Stock: A 7.85% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Buckle, Inc (BKE) has seen a -0.65% decrease in the past week, with a 17.30% gain in the past month, and a -0.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for BKE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.85% for BKE’s stock, with a -1.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Buckle, Inc (NYSE: BKE) Right Now?

Buckle, Inc (NYSE: BKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59x compared to its average ratio. BKE has 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BKE is 31.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKE on May 27, 2025 was 600.95K shares.

BKE) stock’s latest price update

Buckle, Inc (NYSE: BKE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 41.40. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Dennis Nelson – President & CEO Thomas Heacock – SVP of Finance, Treasurer & CFO Adam Akerson – VP of Finance & Corporate Controller Conference Call Participants Mauricio Serna – UBS Operator Good morning. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Buckle’s First Quarter Earnings Release Webcast.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BKE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BKE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $46 based on the research report published on November 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKE reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for BKE stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 05th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to BKE, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on April 10th of the previous year.

BKE Trading at 10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +17.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKE fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.16. In addition, Buckle, Inc saw -14.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKE starting from NELSON DENNIS H, who sale 43,915 shares at the price of $39.72 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, NELSON DENNIS H now owns 1,706,335 shares of Buckle, Inc, valued at $1,744,343 using the latest closing price.

NELSON DENNIS H, the President & CEO of Buckle, Inc, sale 30,678 shares at $40.57 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that NELSON DENNIS H is holding 1,675,657 shares at $1,244,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Buckle, Inc stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.35. Equity return is now at value 44.55, with 20.79 for asset returns.

Based on Buckle, Inc (BKE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 263.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 180.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Buckle, Inc (BKE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.