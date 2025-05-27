Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BEPC is 144.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.50% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of BEPC was 1.04M shares.

BEPC) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Renewable Corp (NYSE: BEPC)’s stock price has soared by 3.44 in relation to previous closing price of 27.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-05-26 that I have one investing principle when it comes to buying dividend stocks: Do not chase yields. That’s because the best dividend stocks don’t necessarily offer big yields, but all of them pay regular dividends and have a long-term dividend track record.

BEPC’s Market Performance

Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) has experienced a -3.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.85% rise in the past month, and a 3.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for BEPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.21% for BEPC’s stock, with a -0.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEPC

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEPC reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for BEPC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

BEPC Trading at 2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEPC fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.82. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Corp saw 4.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.5 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Corp stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value -4.65, with -0.35 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 9.83. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.53 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.